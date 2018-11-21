20 November 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: True Oceans - How Warming Waters Create a Fiery Feedback Loop

analysis By Kevin Bloom

As global warming pushes storms and high pressure systems to the south, more greenhouse gases are released from the deep ocean while less winter rain falls on the Cape. For Pedro Monteiro, one of South Africa's leading oceanographers, these phenomena were brought home in a drastic way during the Garden Route wildfires.

I. Macrocosm

"It is hard to be on a ship in the Southern Ocean in winter."

A sentence with the ring of the elegiac to it, like the final line in a sea saga whose hero, after having survived many ordeals -- storms, frostbite, and so on -- arrives at the only conclusion his overwhelmed mind can still handle. A statement of fact, old as time itself, about man and the elements.

"And yet winter, from a carbon-climate perspective, is arguably the most important season."

Not poetry, then, but science. And the protagonist is no ancient mariner, he is Dr Pedro Monteiro, chief oceanographer at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research, whose contributions to the field have included leading the first global deployments of robotics-based carbon dioxide (CO2 ) observations in the Southern Ocean. According to Monteiro, robotics is now doing for the...

