Ghana: GSS Observes African Statistics Day

The Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Monday observed the African Statistics Day in Accra on the theme, 'High quality official statistics to ensure transparency, good governance and inclusive development'.

The celebration, which will last for three days, is aimed at raising public awareness of the importance of statistics in all aspects of social and economic life.

The day was adopted by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa in May 1990.

The Minister for Planning, Prof. George Gyan-Baffour, outlined the importance of statistics to the growth of every country.

According to the minister, the role of the GSS was broadly defined as being responsible for the collection and analysis of statistical data as well as counselling the government and all stakeholders on all matters relating to statistical information.

He said the Service in recent years had developed tools which had made it possible to provide decision makers with reliable statistics.

Such statistics, he said, had assisted in formulating evidence-based decisions on good governance, inclusive development and transparency, adding that "they have contributed to political stability, improved quality of regulatory measures and establishment of the rule of law".

Mr. Baah Wadieh, acting Government Statistician, noted that most African countries relied on traditional methods of data collection which, he said, was not only costly and time consuming, but, also, prone to error.

Mr Wadieh, therefore, underscored the importance of new technologies in strengthening national statistical systems and enabling the development of informed policies, while allowing decision makers to take better evidence-based decisions that positively impacted people's welfare.

He said the timely delivery of high-quality data was one of the major challenges facing statistical development in Africa, and urged national statistical systems to take advantage of modern technology to improve the production and dissemination of timely and high-quality data.

Mr. Wadieh acknowledged the continuous support of their data suppliers including households, institutions and establishments whose collaboration is vital to the development and success of any statistical system.

In his remarks Mr. David Kombat, acting Director at the Service, said the African Statistical Day celebration was a perfect opportunity for African statisticians to reflect on their contributions to the development of statistics.

He was hopeful that the celebration would provide an opportunity to advocate for major statistical operations, including censuses and surveys.