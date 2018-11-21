Angola: Embassy Recognizes Difficulties for Students and Patients in Portugal

Lisbon — The Angolan ambassador to Portugal, Carlos Alberto Saraiva de Carvalho Fonseca, said in Lisbon that there were scholarship students and patients in a medical assistance who experiences difficulties in Portugal due to irregularities in payments.

The ambassador, who spoke to journalists Monday, pointed out Angola's debt as a reason for the irregularities in paying the charges, which causes enormous difficulties for these people.

"They know that the lives of these patients imply a great deal of effort and it is not just with the treatment issue, but housing. When you can take care of one aspect there is another that fails.

There are debts that accumulate given the difficulties that the state has to pay all the costs inherent in this process "- said the diplomat on the eve of the arrival of the President of Angola to Portugal for a three-day state visit.

Despite the difficulties, he stressed that from time to time payments have been made by the related institutions.

While he knows there are many priorities, between will and real capacity, he called for a growing effort to benefit these Angolans.

In Portugal there are close to 200 Angolan patients hosted in two bed and breakfast.

There are still those who prefer to rent a house and receive a subsidy of 150 Euros.