Ghana: Bagbin Commends Delegates for Patience, Endurance

Alban Bagbin, a presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has commended party supporters, faithful and members who participated in the party's ninth Delegates Congress in Accra.

He further commended them for their patience, tolerance and endurance, for staying through the event which began on Saturday and ended on Sunday night.

"My comrades in arms, it is with this in mind that I wish to send my heartfelt commendations to the rank and file of our party, the organisers and to our gallant men and women delegates, some of whom suffered near fatalities on Saturday morning".

"Your patience, tolerance, endurance, sense of discipline and show of maturity before, during and after the congress in the renewal of our national leaders have all been a loud testimony we will indeed win together in election 2020."

Following criticisms about a delayed congress, an aide to former President John Mahama, James Agyenim-Boateng, chided members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for criticising the NDC for its unusually long National Delegates' Congress.

In a Facebook post on Sunday morning, more than 12 hours after voting started, Mr Agyenim-Boateng said the NDC was more particular about holding a credible election than an extremely fast congress.

Mr Bagbin, however, added that "Change and renewal is often a painful process, it is like committing good seed to the soil when starvation stares you in the face, it is like going through unspeakable odds in order to see the birth of a new movement, the new NDC."

The voting exercise, which started at about 6:00 pm on Saturday, continued unabated throughout the night into Sunday where hundreds of delegates were yet to cast their ballots as at 7:00 am on Sunday.

Delegates assembled at the Trade Fair Centre in Accra to elect executives to lead the party at the national level for the next four years.

Sixty-five aspirants vied for six positions in the party with 9,300 delegates in attendance.