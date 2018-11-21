Ghana: Ministries Fire Station Sensitises Workers On Fire Safety

The Ministries Fire Station, in Accra, has organised fire safety sensitisation programme for staff of three government institutions. They are the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, Ministry of Health and the Controller and Accountants' General Department.

The workers were schooled on evacuation, fire prevention exercises at the office and tit bits on fire safety at the home.

Divisional officer (DO) II Naomi Ofori-Adubia, District Commander of the Ministries Fire Station, said the programme was part of activities by the station to prevent fire outbreaks within the ministries enclave, to protect lives and properties.

She asked the staff to adhere to fire safety tips so as to protect their lives and properties from the hazards of fire.

As part of directives for prevention of fire outbreaks, she asked them not to overuse electrical sockets, switch off and unplug all electrical appliances when not in use, and run electrical wires in the open and not under a carpet.

In the home, DO II Ofori-Adubia cautioned against putting heavy objects on gas cylinders and regulators and also advised regular checks for leakages on hose connecting the cylinder and the stove.

Additionally, she stated that premises with more than 25 years of electrical wiring should be re-wired.

DO II Ofori-Adubia asked the public to avoid using inferior electrical cables and devices, which were potential causes of fire, and they should contact certified electricians when in doubt.

In case of fire outbreak, DO II Ofori-Adubia advised the staff to shut down all equipment that could become unsafe and leave the building through the nearest door or exit.

She advised that, during an emergency the use of the elevator should be avoided as it could trap them and also report to the assembly point for a head count.