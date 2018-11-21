Algeria/Cameroon: Cameroon Too Strong for Algeria

ALGERIA were yesterday bundled out of the 2018 African Women Cup of Nations tournament after crumbling 0-3 to Cameroon in their second Group A match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Fennecs had on Saturday lost 1-0 to Ghana's Black Queens, effectively killing off a campaign they had hoped to salvage with sweat and blood.

Combining pace, power and technique, the Cameroonians snatched the lead after only 12 minutes, when sleeky forward Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene capitalised on a defensive blunder by Ismah Quadah whose lame back pass was lavishly feasted on by the goal scorer.

All-too aware that a second consecutive loss would signal a calamitous exit, the Algerians - buoyed by a massive support from Ghanaian fans, gave it their all from the get-go, but fluffed up in their final touches.

The physically endowed Cameroonians nearly doubled the advantage but Onguene's rash lob missed narrowly with the goalie at her mercy.

That 22nd-minute woeful miss should have sounded enough warning to the Algerians, whose spectacular one-touch play drew applause from the crowd. However, they continued to be powder-puffed in front of goal.

A ruthlessly domineering Indomitable Lionesses resumed the second half from where they left off and scored two more goals in the 56th and 60th minutes through Deborah Enganamouit and Ajara Nehout respectively to make it 3-0.

At this stage, the Algerians appeared to have given up the ghost and only relied on the magic hands of goalkeeper Kahina Taknint to keep the score line intact.

Yesterday's authoritative win takes Cameroon to six points - three more than the Queens whom they meet in a nerve-jangling clash on Friday.