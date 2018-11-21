Angola With Nearly 27,000 Pregnant Women HIV Positive

Luanda — Nearly 27,000 pregnant women, out of 310,000 living with HIV in Angola, are HIV-positive, according to estimates by 2017 of the National Institute for the Fight against Aids (INLS).1 / 1

Journalists present at the launch of the HIV-AIDS vertical prevention campaign to be held in Moxico by the first lady.

The Director of the Institute, Lucia Furtado, announced on Tuesday in Luanda, in a meeting with journalists, on the national campaign "Born Free to Shine", which will be launched on December 1st of this year, in Luena (Moxico province) with presence of the Angola First Lady, Ana Dias Lourenço.

The campaign, which focuses on prevention of mother-to-child transmission of HIV, aims to end child AIDS by 2030 as a public health problem.

Journalists are called to contribute to the dissemination of information that families need to know so that children, even if born from a HIV-positive mother, are not infected.

During the three years campaign, the incidence indicators (new case numbers) and prevalence (sum of new and old cases) will be monitored. The ceremony was attended by the Secretaries of State for Social Communication, Celso Malavoloneke, and for Public Health, José Vieira Dias Cunha.