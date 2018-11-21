Kenya: Support, Hard Work and Prayers - KCPE Stars Explain Their Success

What inspired the top candidates in this year's national primary school examinations? Some said they would not have excelled without the support of their parents and teachers while others emphasised endurance, prayers and self-confidence.

Rawlings Odhiambo Aketch, one of the best candidates in the national primary school examinations, said he has his parents and teachers to thank for his success.

SELF DRIVE

The 14-year-old, who wrote the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations at Kakamega Hill School, scored 453 marks. He hopes to join Alliance High School and become a neurosurgeon.

Mr Aketch said his parents and teachers prepared him for the tests.

His father, Donald Otieno, described him as a quiet boy who is driven by the passion to succeed in everything he does.

"He is a disciplined, prayerful and determined young man who spends his time reading books to gain knowledge," said Dr Otieno, an economist.

Mr Aketch spends his leisure time bike-riding or watching television at home.

"He also plays games on his iPad to keep himself busy when he is not reading a book," Dr Otieno said.

His parents are planning a goat-eating party in Nairobi and his rural home in Siaya County to celebrate his performance.

REVEREND'S SPEECH

Merab Adan Osinga of Booker Academy, who scored 449 marks, said a motivational speech by Rev Martin Chibole, the Kakamega Catholic Diocesan Secretary for Education, was key to her success.

She had been worried about the Kiswahili and English examinations but a visit by Rev Chibole to the school inspired her to work harder so as to improve.

"I had almost given up because of my poor performance in Kiswahili and English. This worried me a lot since I knew it would affect my performance," Ms Osinga said.

"He spoke of great men who turned their lives around because of their endurance and determination. He gave the examples of boxer Muhammad Ali. That encouraged me to fight to the end," she said at the school.

Her mother, Mrs Caroline Mwale, said she sacrificed a lot to ensure she performed well.

"I bought her books and all the materials that would help her prepare for the exams. I'm happy that with the support of teachers, she has performed well."

Ms Osinga's schoolmate, Grace Karimi Njunge, scored 436 marks.

WORKING SMART

At St Peter's Cape View Academy in Homa Bay County, top candidate James Sewe got 445 marks.

Mr Sewe's schoolmates Dedan Ogweno got 433 marks, Fayol Henry 432 and Reagan Churchill 431.

Onyango Rueben Ombura of MM Shah Primary School in Kisumu County, who scored 444 marks, told the Nation he wants to become a doctor.

He appreciated his teachers and parents for helping him realise his dream of joining Alliance High School.

"The preparation was tough so I thank my teachers for their efforts. I will continue to work smart to raise the name of my school," he said.

At Janeiro Junior academy in Homa Bay's Rangwe Sub-county, Grace Awuor emerged the best with 437 marks. She wants to join Alliance Girls' High School and become a judge.

Brian Stanley Ochieng', who got 431 marks at King Solomon Academy in Homa Bay, also wants to be a surgeon.

GOD'S BLESSINGS

Dorothy Hadassah, Kisii County's best pupil, was overjoyed when she learned that she got 442 out of the 500 marks.

At Genesis Academy in Nyanchwa estate, Kisii town, where she studied, parents and teachers celebrated despite her absence.

She travelled to Kampala, Uganda, to meet her mother, Deborah Omedo, who is pursuing further studies.

The mother is a paediatrician at Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital while her father Dr Vincent Omedo, is the chief surgeon at the same hospital.

Dr Omedo said he was "overwhelmed" by his 14-year-old, first born child's success.

"I am wordless. We are very happy ... we thank God for the blessings," he said.

Ms Hadassah aspires to be a lawyer - mathematics, English and Kiswahili are her best subjects.

FAITH, DETERMINATION

Ivy Atieno Omondi of Wema Academy in Kisumu scored 421 marks.

At their home, the 13-year-old said the journey was tough and that she got very nervous as the D-day neared.

"Determination, hard work, always believing in oneself and prayers are the key tools to success," said Ms Omondi.

She hopes to join Moi Girls School, Eldoret, and become a surgeon.

COOPERATION

St Peter's Cape View headteacher Peter Ongoro attributed the good performance to cooperation between the candidates and teachers.

"We made sure our pupils were disciplined. We also ensured cooperation between the learners and staff," he said, adding they were spiritually and morally motivated before the national examination..

King Solomon headteacher Collins Oswago said they ensured the candidates worked hard and were dedicated.

In the case of Hekima School in Kisumu, humble beginnings saw pupils learn in classrooms made out of iron sheets, but their results were among the best in the county.

Parents, teachers and candidates celebrated the highest mean score since the establishment of the school in 2011 and Director Richard Guya celebrated his son, who was the best performer.

With a mean score of 378.1, Guya Ndugu Jactone led the class with a total of 424 marks to set a new record for the school, which outperformed well established institutions in the region.

"I thank God for the far we have come and for enabling my son to shine," he said when a team from Nation visited the school located in Lolwe estate.

He attributed the school's success to commitment and the close working relationship that the teachers, parents and the learners had.

Reports by Benson Amadala, Ruth Mbula, Victor Raballa, Tabitha Onyango and Tabitha Onyango.