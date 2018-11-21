Malawi/Botswana: Malawi U-23 Through On 3-2 Aggregate Against Botswana

Malawi Under 23 national football team on Tuesday drew 1-1 against Botswana at the Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre to progress to the next round of the 2019 Under 23 Africa Cup of Nationa qualifying campaign and senior side head coach Ronny van Geneugden (RVG) and his deputy Peter Mponda were booed by fans as they joined the junior Flames coack Meke Mwasae on the dugout.

They progress on a 3-2 goal aggregate after they successfully beat the 'Junior Zebras' 2-1 away in Gaborone last weekend.

During Tuesday's match, both sides started the game on a very high note but the home side looked more impressive and promising as they displayed clasic passing style of play.

However, there was no shot on target from both sides inside the opening 10 minutes of the match.

Malawi launched their first promising counter attack in the 9th minute but the final shot from overlapping defender Precious Sambani went off target.

A minute later Patrick Phiri nearly put Malawi ahead but he was challenged by Botswana goalkeeper to win a free kick which bared no fruits.

Botswana also responded with a couple of fine moves and counter attacks but ended up shooting blank.

First half ended goalless.

After recess, Flames Technical Panel headed by Meke Mwase introduced Peter Banda.

Banda proved his superiority when he put his name on the score sheet on the 66th minute to give the home side the lead.

Malawi tried as much as they could to defend their lead but ended up conceding in the 4th minute of added time after living dangerously almost for the entire last 15 minutes of the second half.