Somalia: President Meets With Italian PM in Rome

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo and Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's discussions largely focused on advancing strong bilateral relations built on historical ties, mutual respect, common economic aspirations and deep bonds of friendship between Somalia and Italy.

President Farmajo touched on Somalia's progress on security, economic reform and Somalia's role in advancing the integration of the Horn of Africa as part of his administration's foreign policy.

The President acknowledged the Italian Prime Minister on his government's continued bilateral and multilateral support of Somalia's development.

President Farmajo encouraged the Italian government to embolden its private sector and businesses to invest in the diverse opportunities in Somalia.

"Somalia and Italy share historical ties dating back to many years of economic cooperation and partnerships at different levels, and it is this shared history that binds both our countries together in the pursuit of strengthening our already existing relations for the progress and prosperity of our two friendly nations."

Prime Minister Conte assured H.E President Farmajo Italy's commitment and support, and to stand by Somalia on its journey towards recovery and development.

The leaders agreed to work towards cooperation in strengthening the relations between Somalia and Italy, and pursue win-win partnership strategies in all areas of mutual interests.