Ghana: Three Envoys Endorse 'Ghana Beyond Aid' Agenda

Three foreign diplomats have commended the government's 'bold' decision to shift Ghana's relationship with its development partners from aid and assistance to trade and investment.

The diplomats, who have completed their duty tour in the country, at separate meetings with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra yesterday, endorsed the government's 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda.

They are the Irish Ambassador to Ghana, Sean Hoy, the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Christine Evans-Klock, and the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Markus Nicklaus Pal Dugly.

Mr Hoy, who was first to visit the President, has served in the country as the Irish envoy since November 2014.

He said his country was in full support of the government's 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda and would continue to engage the government and pursue trade and investment opportunities.

While commending President Akufo-Addo's advocacy for reforms in the UN, he said Ireland would support the call for the reforms to ensure that the Africa Group was well represented in the Union.

He touched on Ghana's democratic credentials and commended the country for setting good examples in the region with its peaceful elections and smooth transitions of governments.

The UN Resident Coordinator, who had also served in Ghana for four years, praised the government for its efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

She said Ghana had the potential to reach the SDG targets and position the country on the path of accelerated socio-economic development.

She acknowledged the gains made in democracy and the rule of law in Ghana and advised the government not to leave room for complacency.

Ms Evans-Klock stressed the need for the government to address issues such as vigilantism and the credibility of the voters' register which had the potential to derail the gains made.

She commended Ghana's contribution to global peace and development by supporting peacekeeping operations around the world.

Mr Dugly, the outgoing Swiss envoy, also supported the 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda and indicated that his country considered Ghana as an important member of its Economic Development Partnership Programme.

President Akufo-Addo, while wishing the envoys well in their future endeavours, commended the envoys for working to improve the relationship between Ghana and their respective institutions.

He said Ghana cherished its relationship with their countries and would continue to explore ways to push the relations further.

President Akufo-Addo pledged Ghana's commitment to be a firm supporter of the UN and contribute to strengthening the union.