Nigeria: Two Drug Addicts Drown in River Niger Evading NDLEA Arrest

Lokoja — Luck ran out of two alleged drug addicts in Lokoja on Sunday when the men of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) swooped on their joint called 'Bunk' behind Moremi, where they buy and smoke Marijuana, also known as 'weeds.'

It was gathered that on a tip off from members of the public, the men of NDLEA swooped in and raided the hideout. However, an eyewitness told The Guardian that the suspects, on sighting the NDLEA men, took to their heels and the officers gave chase. Four of the suspects were apprehended while two others jumped into the Rivers Niger and Benue.

They were, however, trapped by fishermen's nets and got drowned. The eyewitness further explained that two of the apprehended suspects were twin brothers, who claimed to be upcoming music artists though they belong to a clique of drug addicts. It also was learnt that those who escaped later regrouped and launched an attack on Andankolo Police Station believing that it was the police that killed their colleagues.

When The Guardian visited the Police Station, it was deserted as the officers had taken off for fear of their lives. However, all when our correspondent visited Nigerian Police Headquarters in Lokoja, it was gathered that the operation was by the NDLEA and not the police.

One of the officers, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the suspects erroneously thought the operation was carried out by the police and that was why they attached the police station in the vicinity.

The Guardian checks indicated that some of the boys were carrying arms and were still threatening fire and brimstone. It led to pandemonium and apprehension in Andankolo community as the boys, who are said to be cultists, are highly dreaded in the area.

When The Guardian enquired from Kogi State Commander NDLEA, Idris Bello, said his men swooped on the boys while they were taking weeds at their joint.

"We got only four suspects among which was the dealer while the others are users," he said. "We released those ones but the one we got with the exhibit is with us. We learnt some ran into the river. For the dealer, we are compiling his case file and he will be taken to court. If he gives us any other information we are going to work on them for the next action to be taken."