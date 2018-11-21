Uganda: Kitgum Youth Councilor Hospitalised After Failed Suicide Attempt

Brenda Anywar, the Deputy Speaker of Pandwong division in Kitgum Municipality, has been hospitalised at Yotkom medical centre after she attempted to commit suicide on Tuesday.

It's alleged that Ms Anywar, who is also the youth councilor Pandwong division, was on Tuesday engaged in a family dispute with her husband at their home in Alango ward in Pandwong division, Kitgum Municipality.

The LC1 Chairperson of Alango west cell, Alango ward, Maxwell Ocen, said he learnt of the incident when one of Anywar's children reported that their mother had locked herself in the bedroom.

Mr Ocen, said he immediately organised a team of youth who went and cut the metallic door and found her lying on the floor with foam flowing from her mouth.

"It seems the misunderstanding they had at home sparked off the attempted suicide," Mr Ocen said.

Mr Raymond Ocan, LC3 chairperson of Pandwong division Kitgum Municipality described the incident as unfortunate but warned the general public against using rudimentary methods of handling domestic grievances.

The Officer in Charge of Pandwong division Police out post cadet ASP Julius Mpande, could not be reached for a comment since he was in a security meeting.

However, a police officer at Pandwong police outpost, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he is not allowed to speak to media, confirmed that the incident been registered, without giving details.

"We are waiting for Anywar's condition to improve and she will be arrested and charged with attempted suicide. Currently, investigation on the matter is ongoing," he said.

A total of 200 deaths attributed to suicide were registered between 2005 and October 2018 in the Acholi sub-region, with 56 occurring in Omoro District which has the highest number of cases. 44 out of this were male and 12 female. The majority of the victims ingested agro-chemicals while others used ropes to end their lives.