Uganda: District Councilor Arrested Over Defiling 13-Year-Old Girl

Police in Rakai District have arrested a councilor representing one of the Sub Counties to Rakai District council on allegations of defiling a 13-year-old girl.

The girl (names withheld) has been a student at Buyamba Senior Secondary School in Rakai District.

According to the girl's aunt, the girl who was a day scholar did not return home on Friday last week and was discovered by police in one of the trading centres on Monday this week.

"We started looking for this girl on Friday evening and reported the matter to Police. We were so bothered until Police contacted us on Monday that they had got her in the trading centre," the aunt said.

It is reported that the girl spent three days with the councilor in one of the lodges in the trading centre until Police found them on Monday.

The councilor has been on the education committee at Rakai District local council since 2016.

"I can't believe a leader whom our children could emulate is the one behaving this way. I pray authorities do their work without fear or favour so that we get the right judgment," the girl's father said.

Dr Herbert Kalema, a medical lab officer at Masaka referral hospital said the results from the tests confirmed that the girl had been defiled and was yet to release results of HIV tests by press time.

Mr Grace Mutono, the Kyotera District Police Commander confirmed the councilor's arrest, saying they have already commenced investigating the matter.