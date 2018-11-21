Kenya: CIO100 Adjudication Panel Shortlists Top Nominees

The shortlist of 2018 CIO 100 lined to recognize the most transformative and disruptive CIOs in the East Africa has according to Charles Musisi, a lead adjudicator at the regional awards has been finalised and companies are already getting notifications to participate at the event's grand gala on 30th November at Enashipai Resort in Naivasha, Kenya.

Now on its 8th edition, the East Africa's CIO100 Awards celebrates technology and business leaders driving change in successful organizations, and is a showcase of the achievements of 100 executives tackling transformation in their markets.

With over 550 submissions received by close of the deadline, the work of the CIO 100 East Africa 2018 judges had been clearly cut-out, said Musisi with the first stage being the rigorous work being the process of involved sifting through the submissions and short listing top 120 based on pre-developed short listing criteria.

The second stage of the adjudication was a two tier assessment process, qualitative and qualitative. In the first stage, the four Judges (three international and one local) were 'locked up' in a hotel facility for three days where they independently assessed each of the 120 submissions.

The judges followed a standard objective judging scoring guide developed to guide the CIO 100 2018 judging process said a lead consultant Sam Gicharu adding: "The four independent scores on each submission by the judges were aggregated, these score accounted for 60% of the overall score.

ssment stage involved crunching data points which included but not limited to size of organization by turnover and employees, project investment. This metrics were used to compute Return on Investment for the various front runner projects. Ratios were used as opposed to single data points so as not to disadvantage smaller organizations.