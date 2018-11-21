Algeria: Louh Partakes in 34th Session of Arab Justice Ministers Council

Algiers — Minister of Justice Tayeb Louh, will partake on Thursday in Sudan in the 34th session of the Arab Justice Ministers Council, a statement from the Ministry said Wednesday.

During the session, several important issues related to "the fight against terrorism, the criminalization of the ransoms payment to terrorists, the fight against money laundering and the crimes of corruption" will be debated, the statement added.

"The strengthening of Arab cooperation, the unification of Arab legislations, through the modernization of the Arab Model Law on Drugs and Psychotropic Drugs, the Arab Law on Combating theft of Archaeological Pieces and the Protection of National Heritage" will also be on the menu, says the same source.

The Council will also discuss "the outcome of the 3rd meeting of the Conference of States Parties to the Arab Anti-Corruption Convention", concluded the document.