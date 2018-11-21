Ghana: Outgoing Irish, Swiss and UN Envoys, Applauds 'Ghana Beyond Aid' Agenda

press release

Three envoys who completed their duty tour of Ghana on Tuesday paid farewell calls on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The envoys were the Irish Ambassador to Ghana, Sean Hoy, the Swiss Ambassador to Ghana, Markus Nicklaus Paul Dugly, and the United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Christine Evans-Klock.

At separate meetings with President Akufo-Addo, the envoys commended the President for the boldness and unshaken decisions he was taking to shift Ghana's dependency on aid from her development partners to trade and investment - Ghana Beyond Aid.

Mr Hoy affirmed his country's support of the government's 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda, adding that, Ireland would continue to engage the government and pursue trade and investment opportunities.

He commended President Akufo-Addo's advocacy for reforms in the UN and said Ireland would support calls for reforms to ensure that Africa was well represented in the Union.

Mr Hoy applauded Ghana for her enviable democratic credentials and the good examples it is setting in the region with its peaceful elections and smooth transitions of governments.

The UN Resident Coordinator, Ms Evans-Klock, also extolled government's efforts towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which has the potential to put the country on the path of accelerated socio-economic development.

She urged Ghana to focus on deepening its democratic culture -- the rule of law and good governance, urging her (Ghana) not to leave room for complacency.

Ms Evans-Klock stressed on the need for the government to address issues such as vigilantism and the credibility of the voters' register, which have the potential to derail the gains made.

The outgoing Swiss envoy, Mr. Dugly, who also supported the 'Ghana Beyond Aid' agenda, indicated his country's readiness to make Ghana as an important member of its Economic Development Partnership Programme.

On his part, President Akufo-Addo wished the envoys well in their future endeavors.

He commended the envoys for working to improve the relationship between Ghana and their respective institutions.

He said Ghana cherished its relationship with their countries and would continue to explore ways to push the relations further.

Source: ISD (Rex Mainoo Yeboah)