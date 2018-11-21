Morocco: European Parliament's Committee On Foreign Affairs Adopts Morocco-EU Agricultural Agreement

Brussels — The European Parliament's Committee on Foreign Affairs (AFET) adopted, Wednesday in Brussels, by a large majority, the agricultural agreement between Morocco and the European Union.

This positive vote reflects the stance of the political groups represented within this important Committee in favor of the adoption by the European Parliament of this agreement, which aims to extend trade preferences to agricultural and fisheries products from the southern provinces of the Kingdom.

The agreement should then be adopted by other parliamentary Committees, notably the Committee on Fisheries and on International Trade (INTA), before the final vote in plenary session.