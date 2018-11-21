Morocco: Brazzaville - News Agencies Have Central Role in Regaining Information Sovereignty (Faapa Chairman)

Brazzaville — News agencies have a central role to play in regaining information sovereignty. The speed of information has accelerated due to the development of technological means, said, Tuesday in Brazzaville, chairman of the Atlantic Federation of African News Agencies (FAAPA), director general of the Moroccan News Agency (MAP), Khalil Hachimi Idrissi.

Information has become a highly available and very scarce commodity at the same time, as every second or third time the information is false, Hachimi Idrissi stressed at a conference on "News Agencies and Multisectoral Development of States", held on the occasion of the 6th meeting of FAAPA's Executive Council.

Information escapes the sovereignty of the State because of the immediacy, the acceleration of the speed of its diffusion due to the development of technological means, he added, noting that false information now has more success than quality information and makes more income on the net.

«Today, there is really a way to regain the space of quality information by giving a news agency the natural place it should have in its environment, » FAAPA chairman stressed.

News agencies are professional structures that have a code of ethics and networks and can effectively contribute to the restoration of national sovereignty in the field of information, Hachimi Idrissi pointed out, calling on the public authorities to support news agencies and give them the budgetary means to develop their activities and train their human resources.

In addition, he recalled the place that FAAPA now occupies in the African, even international media landscape, which has been progressively consolidated year after year since its creation on 14 October 2014 in Casablanca, noting that the Federation continues its multiple activities and actions in an intense process of development and innovation.

This conference was marked by the screening of an institutional film on FAAPA, which recounts the activities of this institution and the achievements made since its creation four years ago in the service of the promotion and rehabilitation of news agencies in terms of human, material and technological resources.