Morocco: Africities 2018 - African Traditional Leaders Hail HM the King's Leadership

Marrakesh — African traditional leaders, taking part in the 8th Africities Summit in Marrakesh, hailed the leadership of HM King Mohammed VI on the continent as well as the Sovereign's tireless efforts to meet Africans' expectations to peace, stability and prosperity.

"I have a great appreciation for the role of HM King Mohammed VI in Africa, HM the King has shown a bold and strong vision about our continent's ability to strengthen its position on a global scale," the Queen of Nubia-Sheba, Shebah II, said.

The Sovereign's approach consists in placing the African citizen at the heart of any process of social and economic development on the continent and to strengthen the human and cultural ties between African peoples, she added.

For his part, King Robinson Tayni, Secretary General of the Pan-African Council of Traditional and Customary Authorities, highlighted Morocco's Africa-oriented policy "which spares no effort to foster solidarity and cooperation among the countries of the continent."

He also hailed the fact that HM the King "is tackling key issues like development, stability and peace" in Africa, adding that the Pan-African Council of Traditional and Customary Authorities, which brings together members from some 20 countries, supports the initiatives taken by Morocco in this regard. Through the organization of the Africities Summit, Morocco, "a haven of peace and stability in Africa," offers a platform to discuss the continent's problems, challenges and development prospects, Queen Diambi Kabatusuila of Kasai Kingdom of the Democratic Republic of Congo added.

She also highlighted the efficiency and relevance of the royal policy to achieve the development of the entire African continent and the prosperity of its people.

Held under the High Patronage of HM King Mohammed VI, the Africities Summit brings together 5,000 participants, including actors from the continent's local life and partners from other regions of the world, ministers in charge of local communities, housing, urban development and the civil service, as well as local authorities and elected members, local and central administration officials, civil society organizations and economic operators in the public and private sectors.

Organized under the theme "The transition to sustainable cities and territories: the role of African local and regional authorities", Africities will highlight Africa's central role in the definition and implementation of development policies and strategies, integration and cooperation in Africa and propose new perspectives for a greater contribution from the local and regional authorities of the continent.