Eritrea: Launch of Measles and Rubella Vaccination Program

Asmara — The measles and rubella vaccination program and distribution of Vitamin A was officially launched today 21 November at a ceremony conducted at the Asmara Community Hospital in the presence of senior government officials.

Speaking at the event, Ms. Amina Nur-Husein, Minister of Health noted that vaccination is one of the important clinical and health services and that vaccination program for children is one of the main pillars in nurturing healthy society and building prosperous country. Minister Amina went on to say that Eritrea has gained international recognition for conducting successful vaccination programs.

Indicating that there are 285 permanent and 385 provisional vaccination centers across the nation, Minister Amina said that vaccination program coverage has reached to 95% and that the launching of the measles and rubella vaccination program is part of the effort to ensure the health of the citizens.

Pointing out that the achievements already registered attest to the commitment of the Government of Eritrea, Dr. Josephine Namboze, WHO Representative in Eritrea, appreciated the successful health provision activities and expressed readiness to cooperate with the ministry in all its endeavors.

The measles and rubella vaccination program and distribution of Vitamin A is expected to cover over 1.5 million children.