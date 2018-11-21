Eritrea: Ogaden Liberation Front Departs to Ethiopia

Asmara — In accordance with the Peace Agreement reached between the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and the Ogaden Liberation Front on 21 October in Asmara, the ONLF departed to Ethiopia to pursue its political activities through peaceful means.

The agreement reached between the two sides included that the they end hostilities towards each other, the ONLF to pursue its political objectives through peaceful means, with assurances that the FDRE will respect and uphold the provisions of its constitution as well as to establish joint committee to further discuss substantive issues pertaining to the root causes of the conflict in the region through continuous engagement inside the country.

The agreement between the FDRE and ONLF was signed by Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Minister of Foreign Affairs, on the Ethiopian side and by Admiral Mohammed-Omar Osman, Chairman of ONLF.

The ONLF members indicated that the objective of their movement was to ensure justice and that they are departing home encouraged by the new positive development in Ethiopia.

It is to be recalled that the Tigray People's Democratic Movement (TPDM), Arbegnoch Ginbot 7, Benshangul People's Democratic Movement, Oromo Liberation Front and the Amhara Democratic Movement Forces signed similar agreement with the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.