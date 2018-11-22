Nigeria: Many Killed As Farmers, Herders Clash in Katsina

A clash between herders and farmers in Gora Village of Katsina State has left many people dead, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

"The violent clash took place when a herdsman pushed his cows into the farm of a farmer who was harvesting his beans," the Katsina police spokesperson, Isah Gambo told NAN.

A source told the agency that the incident occurred late Tuesday evening during which the herder allegedly killed the farmer.

The source further alleged that the relatives of the farmer retaliated and also killed the herder.

According to the source, when the relatives of the herder got the information that their brother had been killed, they trooped to Gora and started shooting at the farmers in sight.

No fewer than 12 persons were feared dead and nine injured during the clash at Gora Village of Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The police, however, said the violence has been brought under control.

Mr Gambo told journalists on Wednesday in Katsina that the police sent a contingent of mobile police officers to the area.

He added that another team of joint security comprising soldiers, police from anti-robbery squad and operatives from the State Security Service had also been deployed to the area.

Violence between herders and farming communities have left thousands of people dead in several Nigerian states including Benue, Taraba, Kaduna and Plateau.