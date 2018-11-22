22 November 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Malawi: Tusker to Host Malawi Side in Friendly

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Eleven-time SportPesa Premier League champions Tusker will host Malawi side Silver Strikers in an international friendly match at Ruaraka grounds on Friday.

The match is set to give coach Robert Matano an opportunity to test his new signings ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

The brewers, who finished third in the previous campaign, play Sony Sugar away in the first game of the season in a fortnight.

Former Sofapaka defender Rodgers Aloro, Michael Madoya from Zoo Kericho and Sammy Mejja from Thika United are some of the new acquisitions at the Ruaraka based side.

"Every player knows what he wants to achieve here, they've to fight for their places in the team because they've found a team already intact," Matano said of the new additions.

The Malawi side are in the country to prepare for their Caf Confederation Cup preliminary round fixture away to Gabon outfit Cercle Mberi Sportif scheduled for Tuesday next week.

The eight-time Malawi champions, coached by Deklerk Msakakuona, won the country's domestic cup, Airtel Top 8 to earn a continental ticket.

This will be the second time the brewers play an international friendly at Ruaraka this year after losing 1-0 to Ugandan giants Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA) on January 22 at the same venue.

Kenya

Country's Largest Sports Stadium Remains Inaccessible

Kenya's second largest sports facility Nyayo national stadium continues to remain inaccessible to sports men and women… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.