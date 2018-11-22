Kenya: Matiang'i Vows to Intensifies Crackdown on Errant PSV Operators

Interior Cabinet Secretary warns of tough 12 months ahead for non-complaint Public Service Vehicles operators.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i has said that the crackdown on matatus, which has recorded 40,000 traffic offences, will continue with more stringent measures going forward.

Dr Matiang'i stated that the government is looking at recording zero fatalities during the festive period and vowed to ensure that only compliant Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) will remain on the roads while the non-compliant ones will be impounded, grounded and locked up in police stations.

LAW-ABIDING CITIZENS

"This is not an exercise for a month or two. It will continue until we have only law-abiding people on the roads and compliance becomes our way of life. We are not ready to be woken up in the middle of the night that a vehicle has been involved in accident being driven by a 70 something year-old-person," Dr Matiang'i on Wednesday.

He was speaking during a public transport sector consultative forum in Nairobi.

CAUSE OF ACCIDENTS

Dr Matiang'i said that the public transport sector must be reformed, promising a tough 12 months ahead before the government shifts focus on boda boda operators.

"We want to teach them to operate in an orderly manner as they are one of the major cause of accidents in the country. We all have to style up and follow the law or stay at home. This is not a gangland where you can operate the way you want," he said.

The CS asked the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to prepare a booklet detailing all the charges that they are liable to if they do not comply.