Kenya: Why Dylan Kerr Ditched Gor Mahia

Immediate former Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has spoken for the first time after joining South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Black Leopards.

The 51-year-old resigned from his post as Gor coach last week Thursday only to take up the South African job.

Kerr, who replaced Brazilian Jose Marcelo Ferreira alias Ze Maria July last year, had won two league titles with Gor and one Super Cup.

"The expectations of the fans and chairman are very high, but I came here for football reasons," he told Nation Sport on phone from the club's base in Limpopo on Wednesday.

"I am here to try and help, continue what I have been doing as a coach, to get better, learn and educate as well," he added, "It's going to be tough, I don't have a priority and believe that we are going down or finish in the mid table or third."

"My expectations as I've always said, day to day to continue working hard, and getting work ethic from my players, getting their mental energy into winning," he concluded.

Kerr's first test will come against former PSL champions BidVest Wits in a league match on December 1.

Black Leopards, founded in 1983, were promoted to the topflight this season and are ranked at position 14 on the 16-team table with nine points after 11 matches.

They host their games at 40,000-seater Thohoyandou stadium.