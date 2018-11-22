Kenya: Yet More Broken Promises As Nyayo Renovations Drag On

Kenya's second largest sports facility Nyayo national stadium continues to remain inaccessible to sports men and women as well as various federations as renovation works that were initially set for a few months have now stretched into months.

Football, basketball and athletics are among the country's top sports, whose officials have had to make alternative arrangements due to the renovation works that are now close to taking a year to complete.

To add salt to the injury, companies carrying out the renovations were recently directed to hasten their works at the stadium as it had been picked to host this year's Jamhuri day celebrations slated for December 12.

The initial purpose had been to bring the facility to international standards for the benefit of sports, but in yet another slap to the sports fraternity in the country, promises have gone unfulfilled and the industry remains an afterthought.

That the stadium is now being fast tracked for a national celebration says a lot, given that when the works were geared to sports, not much was being done and there seemed to be no rush to get it done.

Now, contractors on site are crying foul citing lack of funds that could leave them broke after delivering the facility.

Works at the 30,000-seater, that have severely affected sporting activities in the country, resumed last month after the contractor downed tools in July this year due to inadequate funds.

Different contractors on the ground handling various aspects of the renovations have expressed frustration with the unavailability of funds and delays from the Sports ministry, despite various assurances over the past few months.

Lexis International chief contractor Chandresh Babariya, whose company is responsible for the building works, revealed last month that an estimated Sh700 million had been paid before he resumed the renovations, but it now seems to have been a premature declaration going by complaints on the ground.

"We require about Sh106 million now to finish up this job because we spent Sh1 million in paying these workers," one of the foreman said, when Nation Sport made an impromptu visit on Wednesday.

"We've been forced to reduce the number because the ministry has not released the money we urgently need," added the foreman, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he is not authorised to speak to the press.

Another Sh71 million is required by the plumbing company and Sh8 million for the electrical contractor.

Morocco-based Gregori International, contracted to lay the playing surface, were on the ground in the final stages of reshaping the surface after planting the grass.

"We've accrued balances that have not been cleared," one of them said.

Reached for comment, Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kaberia said the ministry is striving hard to ensure all parties are paid their dues.

"So many people have balances, we can't neglect making payments and we will do so after looking at each work done," Kaberia told Nation Sport.

"We appreciate the work they are doing so that by next month the stadium is in use and hopefully by March next year we've the seats installed."

Kaberia added that a few SportPesa Premier League fixtures will be played at the venue next month albeit sparingly.

"By February however we hope it will be open for use to all sports," he concluded.