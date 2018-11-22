Nigeria: Legendary Hip-Hop Photographer Modu to Exhibit Work in Lagos

Chi Modu, the powerhouse behind some of hip-hop's most iconic images, will be exhibiting his works for the first time in Lagos at Budweiser's music platform BUDX.

The music series are ways the brand is shaping music in the country. For the two days, the event will hold, attendees will have the lifetime opportunity to mingle with the renowned photographer.

Modu first picked up a camera while a student at Rutgers. After honing his skills at the International Centre of Photography, he landed a job at The Source, which was the definitive magazine of hip hop culture.

It was here that Modu developed relationships with the biggest icons of the hip hop movement like, Tupac Shakur, Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, and LL Cool J, most of whom were not yet famous at the time.

In addition to shooting over 30 cover photos for The Source as their Director of Photography, Modu was able to capture the musicians in candid, unexpected moments, due to his disarming manner and unique perspective.

His photos include some of the most groundbreaking, memorable images of that era, including Tupac Smoking and Biggie WTC (standing in front of the World Trade Towers).

He not only chronicled and defined the most important phase of the hip hop movement, now a global force, he was also able to define the artists and show them as real people, rather than one-dimensional celebrities.

Slated for November 1 and 2, BUDX Lagos will take place at the African Arts Foundation, Victoria Island, Lagos and will feature an exciting programme of masterclasses and workshops with key industry tastemakers.