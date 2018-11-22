Nigeria's Security Challenges Rooted in Internal, External Factors - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, said that the myriad of security challenges confronting the country was rooted by internal and external factors.

President Buhari stated this when he received security report from the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, NIPSS, at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President noted that the security challenges his administration met in 2015 was threatening the lives and property of the country, adding that it was in a bid to finding a sustainable solution to the problem that necessitated the commissioning of NIPSS in having a holistic view of the country's security problems.

He said, "In November 2017 I tasked the management of National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies with the responsibility of strengthening the nation's internal security framework through community policing by proposing borders, policy, offence and strategy. And I think this is what the report is all about.

"The decision of government was borne out of sincere desire to find sustainable solutions to the many security challenges inherited by this administration. These challenges not only threaten the security of lives and property of our people but also the sovereignty, territorial integrity of our country.

"We are confronted by Boko Haram insurgency in the North East, worrisome conflict with respect to farmers and herdsmen which has resulted in wanton destruction of lives and property across the country. Further more there is the crisis of separatist agitation in the South East, and militancy in the South South.

"Government is convinced that these security challenges are rooted in both internal and external factors. Most importantly, government is also convinced that finding sustainable solutions to these challenges, will equire the support and collaboration of security agencies and communities."

President Buhari said that the report of NIPSS was timely as it came at the time his government was changing security strategies of the country, adding that he would study the report and recommendations in it.

He also assured that the ministry of Budget and National planning will work towards providing necessary funding for the institute.