Nigeria: INEC Tasks Broadcast Media to Exercise Restraints in Election Reportage

As the general elections draw closer, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday urged broadcast media organisations to always exercise great caution in their reportage of election processes in the country.

With particular reference to the forthcoming general elections in Nigeria, INEC charged broadcast media organisations not to be in haste to broadcast their stories under the guise of breaking the news without authentication of such stories.

INEC's Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Oyo State, Barrister Mutiu Agboke gave the charge in his keynote address delivered at the World Television Day held in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Agboke, who was the guest lecturer at the event emphasised that given the nature of political contest in Nigeria, inaccurate or biased reportage of electioneering processes could easily endanger the peace in the country, "before, during or after the general elections".

The event, organised by members of the Broadcast Chapel of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ogun State Council was themed: "Duties Of Electronic Media (TV) In The Successful Coverage Of 2019 General Elections" and was attended by the representative of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, while former governor of the state, Chief Olusegun Osoba was the chairman.