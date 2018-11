Burna boy was obviously not so happy about Blac Chyna's proposed visit to Nigeria to sell bleaching cream.

Blac Chyna is partnering with Whitenicious by Dencia to roll out a beauty product called "Whitenicious X Blac Chyna Diamond Illuminating & Lightening Cream". It goes for N90,750(250 dollars) per jar.

The Afrobeat singer, Burna boy, expressed his opinions via his social media page.

In his post, he also said, "black is beautiful".