Kenya: Fan and Games - 'Missing' Quins Player Was Safe and Sound All Along

Former international and Kenya Harlequin scrum-half Lyle Asiligwa, who had been reported missing, is safe and sound.

Asiligwa, who played for Quins in their Kenya Cup match on Sunday where they beat Mwamba 29-26, had been reported missing since Monday at 5.30am upon leaving his house in Gathure, Kabete.

Asiligwa was reportedly found at a female friend's where he had spent a night.

"Sorry for the panic I am ok," said Asiligwa on his Facebook page.

Quins head coach Charles Cardovillis and Kenya Rugby Union had led the search for Asiligwa on Facebook early Tuesday morning.

"Let's find Lyle Asiligwa!!" Said Cardovillis.

"We are making frantic effort to trace him and we pray that he is well wherever he is," said Cardovillis before Asiligwa was found safe and sound.

Kenya Rugby Union had also joined in the search for Asiligwa on Facebook and Twitter accounts.

"We are reaching out to you, the public to help us find Lyle Asiligwa, a Kenya Harlequin player who went missing yesterday early morning said KRU.

Asiligwa last played for the national 15s rugby team, Kenya Simbas in November last year against Hong Kong in the Hong Kong Four Nations Cup.