Kenya: Ouna Bulks Up, Readies KCB for KPL Return

Nairobi — That KCB FC will not be a pushover in their Kenyan Premier League return for the 2018/2019 season is testament in the players new head coach Frank Ouna has drafted into the side.

The tactician has brought on board 13 new players into the fold and this includes big name signings that will definitely make them a force to reckon with.

The bankers have signed Rwandese defender Gabriel Mugabo from Rayon Sports, Burundian forward Hemedy Murutabose, midfielder Eston Esiye from Kakamega Homeboyz, Clinton Kisiavuki from Nakumatt FC, Singida United keeper Peter Manyika and the Thika United duo of Michael Mutinda and Baraka Badi.

Also joining the side is left back Bolton Omwenga from Kariobangi Sharks, Jamal Mwambeleko from Singida, Benson Amianda from Ushuru, Bernard Mang'oli from Sofapaka and Nicodemus Malika from Kibera Black Stars.

"It was a very good team built by Kamau (John) and Elvis (Ayany) but all the signings I have made have been informed from my experience in Wazito, that it doesn't matter how much of a good coach you are, you need to have good players in the team," the tactician told Capital Sport.

He added; "That is the reason you see coaches like Klopp (Jurgen) going for players worth over 70-million-pounds and they are among the best coaches in the world."

He believes the quality of players he has brought on board will be vital to help his side achieve their targets for the season, which he says are a bare minimum o f first remaining in the league.

"Our first priority this season, for a team that has just been promoted is to remain in the league. Anything else over and above that will be a bonus for us. We are not putting too much unnecessary pressure because as a team, those are the targets we have set out," the tactician stated.

Ouna is taking charge of his fourth week in training having been appponted to take over the role that was being handled by Elvis Ayany on an interim basis after the exit of Kamau.

He says he is impressed with the training so far especially this week where he has had his full squad in camp.

"Things are coming on well and I am very happy with the work we have put in and now we have started gelling as a team. We have 17 other players who remained and now the 13 new ones to build some chemistry and so far so good," the tactician said.

"The biggest task is to unlearn some of the things they were doing before because I have my own way of doing things. Not that whatever they were doing is bad, but there are ways I work and would like things to go that way," he further stated.

With less than three weeks left before the season kicks off, Ouna has admitted they are yet to get ready but is confident they will firm up the remaining bits of their training especially with several friendly matches lined up.

Among the small changes the tactician has brought on board into the team includes meals before and after training, especially when they have double sessions.

"Sometimes it's the little things that go a long way in building the morale of the players. If we can ensure that these players have at least one good meal a day, it will help us a lot. When you release them from training, sometimes they just go have a snack and sleep," Ouna, who has previously coached at Posta Rangers and Gor Mahia said.

The players have light breakfast once they arrive at the team's training ground and if they are to have a double session, they do their recovery in the swimming pool and have lunch together before the next session.

Meanwhile, Ouna is wary of the expectations that come with occupying the head coach's seat at the club, with the management never mincing their words in terms of expectations and success.

With their rugby team dominating the local 15s league, the tactician knows the achievement bar has already been set up high.

"I was alive to the objectives given by the management at the beginning of negotiations, I think I am ready. I am equal to the task of those objectives. With my technical bench of knowledgeable people I know we can deliver," the tactician concluded.

The bankers play their first match of the Kenyan Premier League campaign away to Kakamega Homeboyz on December 8.