Kenya: Startimes Renews Sports Personality Sponsorship

Nairobi — Pay TV operator, StarTimes has confirmed a new one-year deal with the Sports Journalists Association of Kenya (SJAK) to renew the sponsorship for the Sports Personality of the Month Award (SPOM) for the second year running.

The one-year deal comes with a monthly facilitation of Sh290,000 as well as a StarTimes 43 inch digital television set and customized trophy for the beneficiary of the award valued at Sh4.5mn a year.

The one-year deal is similar to what the company has provided since partnering with SJAK in July 2017 and is set to run till June 2019.

The agreement includes the title sponsorship of the award.

The SPOM award will continue to fete deserving individual sports personalities save for footballers who are catered for by the SJAK monthly footballer of the month.

Since its inception, the award has acknowledged efforts of deserving sports personalities including the world beating middle and long distance athletes such as 800 Commonwealth gold medalist Wycliffe Kinyamal, world Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge among others.

SJAK President Chris Mbaisi thanked StarTimes for their unswerving support to motivate athletes in various disciplines.

"The monthly award goes a long way in whipping up the enthusiasm of. Various individuals who perform exemplary well in their respective disciplines. Such initiatives have motivated our sports personalities to go an extra mile in achieving higher limits."

StarTimes Brand Marketing and PR Director, Japheth Akhulia said;

"In the fifteen StarTimes sports personality awards that we have handed over since we established this initiative with SJAK, we have noticed renewed fervor amongst athletes in various disciplines hence the renewal of the deal."

"This is testament to our diversity in appreciating our sportsmen and women as we seek to reward excellence across the diverse sports disciplines."