Malawi: MPs Persuaded to Fastrack Revision of Road Traffic Fines Act

Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) has asked Members of Parliament to consider speeding up deliberations on the revision of the Road Traffic and Fines Act.

Northern Region Director of Road Traffic and Safety Services, Leonard Ntonya said Wednesday in an interview that the revised Act is expected to come up with new penalties to offenders of road traffic regulations.

He said many road traffic users do not comply with the current traffic regulations rules partly because the penalties mete out to offenders are not stiff.

"A lot of accidents and offences which occur on Malawi's roads are caused because of non-adherence to the set regulations.

Road users clearly know what they are supposed to do and how to behave when they are on the road, but sometimes they deliberately chose to ignore the regulations because they have the financial muscle to pay fines which are currently no so much deterrent if found on the wrong side of the law.

"This is why we are asking Members of Parliament and other relevant stakeholders handling the new Road Traffic Fines Act to speed up revising the Act so that punitive fines for law breakers are put in place," Ntonya pointed out.

He said in just a week, Karonga District alone has lost seven people through avoidable road carnages.

"I will give you an example of an accident that recently happened in Karonga, two minibuses, both belonging to one owner were over speeding competing for customers and the end result is that one of them overturned several times and killed people in the process," the Director said.

Malawi will on Saturday be commemorating the Day of Road Traffic Safety Services in Karonga District.