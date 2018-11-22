Malawi: MCP On Course for Nominations of Candidates - Spokesman

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says it is in the right path to have president Lazarus Chakwera pick his runningmate and all candidates ready for nomination process for th May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Pollsters, the Malawi Electoral Commisison (MEC) has announced that candifdates should start collecting nomination papers from January 4 for presentation between February 4-8 2019.

MCP spokesman Reverend Maurice Munthali said: "As Malawi Congress Party we are on course."

Munthali said all issues bedevilling its primary elections in some areas would have been resovled by December 20 2018.

"All issues will have been resolved by the time nominations will have to be submitted," said Munthali.

MEC has advised candifdates and political parties wishing to contest in the elections to ensure that they check if they or their candidates are eligible to contest.

In its notification on the matter, MEC said it will also disqualify candidates who are declared to be of unsound mind, have within the last seven years been convicted by a competent court of a crime involving dishonesty or moral turpitude and holds, or actd, in any public office or appointment.