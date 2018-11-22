21 November 2018

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi/Gabon: Silver Strikers Name Squad Travelling to Gabon

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi's representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup, Silver Strikers, have released a 20 man squad expected to travel to Gabon to face A.O CMS in the continental show piece next week.

The team is expected to leave the country on Thursday for Kenya enroute to Gambia where they will play their first leg against.

While in Kenya, the team will play against Kenya's top league side Taska FC in a strength testing match scheduled for Friday at Ruaraka Stadium in Nairobi.

Then they will proceed to Gambia on Saturday.

Reserve Bank Chairperson Ralph Tseka said the international friendly will be a huge boost ahead of the Confederations Cup match.

"This is a big boost as the match will help us tune up for the CAF match" said Tseka.

This will be Silver's only international friendly match ahead of their Confederations Cup participation.

The biggest testing match was against Malawi's Super League defending Champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers last weekend which they lost 2-0.

The travelling squad includes the following players:

Brighton Dente Munthali, Steve Micheta, Trevor Kalema, Mark Fodya Junior, Kondwani Mwaila, Khuda Muyaba, Chisomo Mpachika, Levison Maganizo, Lazarous Nyemera, Mike Mtonyo, Duncan Nyoni, Green Harawa, Jnr Chimodzi, Michael Tetteh, Mphatso Phillimon, Yunusa Sherrif, Thuso Paipi, Victor Limbani, Helbert Wayekha and Zikani Kasambala.

