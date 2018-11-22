Kenyans Advance in ITF Tourney

Seeded Kenyans Albert Njogu and Ryan Randiek dismissed their respective opponents to advance to the third round of ITF East Africa Junior Circuit 18 and Under boys' contest at the Nairobi Club on Wednesday.

Third seeded Njogu dazzled past Denzel Seesto from Botswana in straights sets of 6-1, 6-1 to set up South African Devin Badenhorst in the third round due Thursday.

Badenhorst stunned 16th seeded Yunes Talavar from Iran 6-4, 6-3 to book a date with Njogu, where the winner will advance to the quarterfinals.

Randiek withstood strong serves and grounds stroke from Frenchman Youssef Baccouche, winning in straight sets of 6-2, 6-2 to reach the third round.

Damien Laporte now stands between Randiek and the quarterfinal.

Larpote crushed Esmaeil Pourfalami from Iran 6-0, 6-0 to set up Randiek. "Baccouche had strong serves and strokes but I took him off from his comfort zone to win," said Randiek.

"It will be an interesting third round duel, having beaten Laporte last in January. He is a solid player hence I need to prepare mentally and physically," explained Randiek.

Thirteenth seeded Derrick Ominde also joined fellow Kenyans Njogu and Randiek in the third round. Ominde will now have to dig deep against fourth seeded Rostislav Galfinger from Kazakhstan for a place in the quarters.

There was a major upset in the boys' contest when unseeded Belgian Alexander Stokbroekx hounded out second seeded Sina Moghimi in the second round.

Moghimi claimed the first set 7-5 before Stokbroekx levelled 7-6 at the tiebreak of six before winning the decisive set 7-5.

Stokbroekx will meet either Italian Rotilio Riccardo or Fabrice Tuyishime in the third round.

Top seeded Abdoul Shakur Kabura will face 15th seeded Max Flaherty in the third round with the winner advancing to the quarterfinals. Kabura bundled out Kenya's Keean Shah 6-2, 6-0, while Flaherty edged out Khushal Gentele from USA 6-2, 6-3 in the second round.

In the girls' event, second seeded Aisha Niyonkuru from Burundi tore through South African Rebecca Brody 6-0, 6-2 to set up a meeting with French girl Marie Brard Vidot in the third round.

Vidot upset 15th seeded Kenya's Roselida Asumwa 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Also to advance to the third round are top seeded Kenya's Sneha Kotecha, fourth seeded Tea Lupic (Germany), sixth seeded Maily Ranaivo (Madagascar) and seventh seeded Narindra Ranaivo (Madagascar.)