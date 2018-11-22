Kenya: Four More Join Judicial Service Commission

As four new Judicial Service Commissioners took their oath of office yesterday, the sitting members indicated that they look forward to having Court of Appeal Judge Mohammed Warsame join them.

The four were Attorney-General Paul Kihara Kariuki, former Kenyatta University Vice-Chancellor Olive Mugenda, former Cabinet Secretary Felix Koskei, and former National Assembly Clerk Patrick Gichohi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta nominated Prof Mugenda, Mr Koskei and Mr Gichohi to the commission on February 13, while A-G Kariuki is a member by virtue of his position.

They join Chief Justice David Maraga, Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu, Justice Aggrey Muchelule, Law Society of Kenya representatives Tom Ojienda and Mercy Deche, and Chief Magistrate Emily Ominde.

The swearing-in has been delayed for months, following a push-and-pull between the Judiciary, the Legislature and the Executive regarding Justice Warsame's re-election.

While the Executive and the Legislature wanted him vetted by Parliament, the JSC protested the move, saying that he automatically qualified after been re-elected.

The matter is before the appellate court, which on Friday declined to temporarily suspend the appointment of Prof Mugenda, Mr Koskei and Mr Gichohi, allowing for their swearing in.

Before the dispute over Justice Warsame's second tenure at JSC moved to the Court of Appeal, High Court Judge Enoch Chacha Mwita ruled that Parliament has no role in vetting him for the position.