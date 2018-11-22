Kenya: Bandari Extend Pre-Season Good Form

SportPesa Premier League side, Bandari FC maintained their unbeaten run in their pre-season friendly matches when they registered a morale boosting 4-0 victory over Coast Stima FC at Serani Sports Ground in Mombasa on Wednesday.

The dockers, who fielded most of their new players, led 3-0 at half time through goals from Felly Mulumba, William Wadri and Siraj Mohamed, with Wycliffe Ochomo netting the other in the second session.

The game started at a cracking pace with Bandari looking the better side and deservedly took an early lead in the 10th minute, when Siraj Mohamed sent a fine cross for Mulumba to brilliantly head the ball past the helpless Stima goalkeeper Joel Peter.

Wadri, Bandari top marksman last season, found the back of the net with a calculated shot in the 30th minute. Three minutes before half time, Mohammed dribbled his way past two defender and sent a ground shot, which Peter failed to hold.

In the second half, both the teams fielded substitutes with Bandari continuing to dominate. However, in this half, Stima got their two golden scoring chances in the 56th and 60th minutes, but on both occasions, Hamisi Tolle's shots went wide.

In the 71st minute, Bandari were awarded a penalty when Shaaban Kenga was fouled inside the box, but a powerful shot by David King'atua was brilliantly saved by Peter.

It took seven minutes later for Bandari to get their fourth and last goal through Ochomo's scorching shot outside the box.

Bandari head coach Bernard Mwalala said he was impressed by the performance ahead of the new season in a fortnight.

"We are playing these games for us to get back our playing pattern," he said.

Bandari will play Taita Taveta Combined at the same venue on Friday and Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.