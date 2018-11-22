Kenya: Got Matar Road Race Set for Saturday

The fifth edition of Got Matar 10km race will be held Got Matar Primary School in Siaya County on Saturday November 24, 2018.

The event has attracted about 500 participants from Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay, Migori, Kericho and Nandi counties. The race also doubles up as the third last remaining activity in the 2017/2018 Nyanza North Athletics Kenya (AK) calendar.

According to the organisers, this year's edition will also feature circuit and sprint races. The circuit races include 8km for men while women will take part in a 6km dash. Children and the veterans will compete in a 1km race.

The sprints will include 800m, 400m, 200m and 100m both men and women categories which will be held at Got Matar Primary School.

AK Nyanza North Chairman Joseph Ochieng said this year's competition has attracted a bigger number of athletes as most of them will use it to prepare for the upcoming World Aids Marathon and Safaricom Kisumu City Marathon which will be held in December.

"We have received a higher number of entries than last year and we possibly think that these athletes will be using this competition to prepare for the two marathons coming up later in the year," he told Nation Sports.

Stars to watch out for in this year's edition include last year's gold medallist Ezekiel Oduol and silver medallist Joseph Okello. The duo, both from Siaya County, will renew their rivalry as they seek to extend their dominance in road racing in the region.