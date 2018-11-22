Rwanda: Muganga Appointed New Reserve Force Chief of Staff

President Paul Kagame yesterday appointed Major General Aloys Muganga as the acting Reserve Force Chief of Staff, replacing General Fred Ibingira who has been holding the position since 2010.

The President is the Commander-In-Chief of the Rwanda Defence Forces (RDF).

The Reserve Force is a part-time military service of the RDF that may be recalled whenever necessary to operate alongside the active services.

Muganga is among the 12 Brigadier Generals who were earlier this year promoted to the rank of Major General by President Kagame.

Before his new appointment, Muganga was the Commandant of Rwanda Military Academy.

He has also held various positions including working as a Mechanised Division Commander, Defence Liaison Officer for Rwanda at EAC, Arusha among other RDF command and staff responsibilities.

Muganga holds military qualification from the United States of America War College (USAWC) which he acquired in 2007.

He also pursued a Senior Command and Staff Course from Kenya Defence Forces Command and Staff College (KDFCSC) among other professional military courses

The new Reserve Force boss also holds a master's degree in Project Management from Maastricht University in Netherlands.

Major General Muganga is a recipient of the National Liberation Medal, Campaign against Genocide Medal, Command Service Medal, Combat Action Medal, Foreign Campaign Medal, Presidential Inauguration Medal, Peace Support Operations Medal and Community Service Ribbons.

He is married with four children.