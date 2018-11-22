Rwanda: Cycling - Team Rwanda Strike Silver at Africa Cup

Team Rwanda Cycling put up a spirited fight to finish second in men's Team Time Trial (TTT) on Wednesday afternoon at the inaugural Africa Cup in Asmara, Eritrea.

Eritrea continued their dominance on the continent to claim gold, while Ethiopia finished in third position to complete the podium as bronze medalists.

In the women's category, the hosts also struck gold, followed by Ethiopia and South Africa in second and third position, respectively.

At the ongoing newly established Africa Cup, Rwanda is represented by four Under-23 riders led by the reigning national champion Didier Munyaneza and this year's Tour du Rwanda winner Samuel Mugisha.

The duo is joined by Moise Mugisha and Eric Manizabayo.

The multi-category tournament started on Wednesday and will run through November 25 in the Eritrean capital.

Eight countries; Benin, Egypt, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa and the hosts Eritrea participated.

The youthful team in Eritrea is coached by Team Rwanda legend Nathan Byukusenge, Eric Maniriho is the mechanic while Obed Ruvogera is the physiotherapist.

Wednesday

Men's TTT - Top three

1. Eritrea

2. Rwanda

3. Ethiopia

Women's TTT - Top three

1. Eritrea

2. Ethiopia

3. South Africa