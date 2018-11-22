Rwanda: Goalie Mvuyekure Pens Two-Year Deal at Tusker

Former APR goalkeeper Emery Mvuyekure has joined Kenya Premier League side Tusker FC on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old signed the deal on Wednesday following a week of trials with the 11-time Kenyan champions, the country's third most successful club after Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

In a telephone interview with Times Sport, Mvuyekure confirmed the development, adding that he immediately started training with his new teammates as they gear up for the 2018-19 season, which will get underway on December 8.

Prior to joining APR in 2016, the goalkeeping sensation had played for rivals AS Kigali for four years and was part of the team that won the 2013 Peace Cup.

Mvuyekure played in the U-20 national team for two years (2009-10), before getting his first call-up in senior Amavubi in 2010.

He becomes the fourth Rwandan to join a Kenyan side in the last two weeks, and second to be signed by Tusker after Amini Muzerwa who also inked a two-year contract last week.

Former AS Kigali skipper Soter Kayumba joined Sofapaka while former Rayon Sports defender Gabriel Mugabo moved to KCB FC.

The quartet joined two other Rwandans in Kenyan's topflight football; Jacques Tuyisenge who plays for Gor Mahia since February 2016, and Justin Mico who plies his trade with Sofapaka since June this year.