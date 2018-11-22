Rwanda: Kamanda in Solo Run for Rugby Body Presidency

Tharcisse Kamanda, a former national rugby team player, has submitted in his candidacy to run for president in the upcoming elections of Rwanda Rugby Federation (RRF).

Elections will be held on November 25 in Remera.

Kamanda will stand unopposed following the incumbent president Alexis Araire's decision not to run for a second term.

In an interview with Times Sport on Wednesday, Kamanda said that the decision to run for RRF presidency was informed by his vast experience and knowledge of Rwandan rugby.

"Capacity building and pushing for the first rugby stadium in the country will be at the top of my agenda if I am elected," said Kamanda.

In addition, Kamanda vowed to give special attention to the national team, grassroots level programmes, and women's rugby.

Kamanda is not only a veteran national team player and the current RRF Secretary General is also a former head of referees (2012-2017), former national women team's assistant coach (2014-2015), and former player-coach with Kigali Sharks rugby club.

Besides the post for president, two candidates; Ernest Rubayiza, representing Kamonyi Puma rugby, and Philipp Gakirage, from Remera Buffaloes, are vying for the position of vice president.

Flexi Uwitonze, formerly a player with University of Rwanda Grizzlies and Lion de Fer, is the sole candidate for the position of Secretary General.

Delphine Ihirwe is the only female candidate and will be seeking for her second term as the body's treasurer. She represents Remera Buffaloes.