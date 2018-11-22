21 November 2018

Rwanda: FRVB to Introduce Beach Volleyball League

By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda volleyball federation (FRVB) has announced a plan to establish the national beach volleyball league.

The development was confirmed to Times Sport on Wednesday by Adalbert Mfashimana, the FRVB secretary general.

The league is structured to take place in two phases with the first happening this weekend at Amahoro Stadium while the second segment would take place on December 23-25.

Registration is still open.

The championship will start with the men's category and, according to tentative information, the women's competition will kick off in December. Dates are yet to be determined.

