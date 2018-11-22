Rwanda: RIB Unveils Service Charter

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) and Transparency International Rwanda on Tuesday launched a charter as they seek to improve transparency in criminal investigations and filing of criminal cases.

The charter also seeks to raise awareness on the rights and obligations of ordinary people who seek RIB services, according to officials.

RIB Deputy Secretary General Isabelle Kalihangabo said the service charter will also contribute to efforts against corruption.

"We believe this service charter will play a significant role in preventing and fighting corruption as the vice does not only undermine the country's economy but it also does so to the service delivery as it is often shown by various reports," she said.

The charter will be published on the RIB website and other platforms, she said.

The State Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs, Evode Uwizeyimana, challenged RIB staff to improve service delivery if the body is to earn more public trust.

"I take this time to request RIB to abide by this service charter and to strive to improve the services they deliver," the minister added RIB has under its functions Crime Investigation, Crime Intelligence and Counter terrorism, Administration and Finance, Interpol and Cooperation department and Inspection and Compliance Department.

Figures from Rwanda Investigation Bureau show that it has so far about 900 personnel but the target is 1300.