22 November 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Zupco Eyes Partial Privatisation

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elita Chikwati

The Zimbabwe United Passenger Company Limited (Zupco) is aiming at partially privatising its company to raise capital to inject into the business, a Cabinet minister has said.

The company, which last realised profits in 2014, is also appealing to Government to have its debt of $16,1 million warehoused, while it works on recapitalisation and later pay off the debt.

This came out when Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Local Government, Public Works and National Housing chaired by Cde Miriam Chikukwa.

Zimbabwe

Finance Minister Ncube On Slippery Terrain As He Presents 2019 Budget

Finance Minister, Mthuli Ncube carries the hopes of a downhearted nation when he steps into parliament this Thursday… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.