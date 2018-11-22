Zimbabwe: Zim Karatekas Confident

THE trio of Samson Muripo, Justice Mutyoramwendo and Patrick Mangwiro left the country yesterday for Seoul, South Korea where they will take part in the International Karate Kyokushinkaikan 2018 Dream Cup.

The tournament takes place on Sunday and the three will be among participants that will fight for the honours.

In an interview before their departure, Mutyoramwendo expressed satisfaction with their state of preparedness for the event and is hoping to emulate Muripo, who is the most successful among the three.

"I am hoping for good results because I have been training. So I am hoping I will bring something back home. I am optimistic that I will perform because for the past five months I have been working with Shihan Muripo. "And since day one he has been pushing me, supporting me financially and preparing me for this tournament. He has been leading the way and he made it possible for me to participate in South Africa, in Thokoza.

"So it's good he is the first African (fighter) who became a world champion and I want to achieve something big like that, break records just like he did," said Mutyoramwendo.

His teammate Mangwiro weighed in and said he would be out to make an impression at the event.

"Everyone going for the tournament would want to win, so I am hoping to win. But it's not just about winning if you lose you also learn something, it reveals your weaknesses and helps to improve for the future "I am ready but I am nervous. It's my first international tournament outside Africa. The experience that I have had so far I think will come into handy," said Mangwiro.

The two young fighters have been working under the guidance of Muripo, who will also be competing himself.

The former world champion is seeking to wrap up his season on a high note after several victories this year at various international events.

Muripo believes with the work they have been putting in, they stand a good chance of coming out with another success story. "We have been hard on training, training more than we could sleep. I expect the best out of their (Mangwiro and Mutyoramwendo) full potential.

"This is an international karate tournament, I hope they will earn more and inspire others back home. Pain is temporary but honour is eternal. And more so pressure makes diamonds," said Muripo.