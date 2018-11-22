Uganda: South Sudanese 'Tycoon' Malong Goes Missing in Kampala

Kampala — Police are investigating the circumstances under which a South Sudanese "tycoon", Mr Lual Malong Jnr, who is known for splashing around an unspecified amount of US dollars, went missing

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire yesterday told Daily Monitor that the youthful tycoon's family reported a case at Kabalagala Police Station, saying they have not heard from him since November 14.

The family told police that Mr Malong was picked up from his hotel room in Kabalagala, a Kampala suburb, by people in military uniform who were driving in two vehicles.

"We are investigating circumstances under which he (Malong) was picked up from the hotel. His brother reported to police and I can confirm he is not in any of our custodies," Mr Owoyesigyire said.

He said police are liaising with other security agencies following allegations that he was picked by people in military attire.

Family worried

Mr Malong's disappearance was first reported yesterday by Juba-based Radio Tamazuj on its website.

The station quoted Mr Malong's relative as saying "(the) hotel guys said Lual (Malong) was picked up by UPDF soldiers who came with two vehicles but the UPDF has denied".

The name of the said hotel remains anonymous as both the police and the family have not revealed it to the press.

"We do not know who abducted him from the hotel. What we know is that Lual (Malong) has no problem with the government of Uganda. We are very concerned as family members," the relative told Radio Tamazuj.

The UPDF spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire, said the army is not holding Mr Malong.

"I have no information about that individual being held by the UPDF," Brig Karemire said.